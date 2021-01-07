Menu
2013 Ford F-150

186,000 KM

Details

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

XLT

Location

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6546928
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CM9DFD57587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is the one you waited for!

2013 F-150 XLT Supercab  6.5ft bed,

1 Owner, Well Serviced, No Accidents.

Only 187,000 kms, Southern Ontario truck.

Power Group, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth

18" Chrome wheels, Tow Feature

Newer Michelin Tires. New Brakes,

Interior and exterior show like new!

 

SALE PRICED AT ONLY $16,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+DETAIL+WARRANTY

& COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

 

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

4x4 Auto Sales

