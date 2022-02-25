Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

148,469 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

FX4 - Nav - Heated Seats - Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

FX4 - Nav - Heated Seats - Backup Cam

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 8448333
  2. 8448333
  3. 8448333
  4. 8448333
  5. 8448333
  6. 8448333
  7. 8448333
  8. 8448333
  9. 8448333
  10. 8448333
  11. 8448333
  12. 8448333
  13. 8448333
  14. 8448333
  15. 8448333
  16. 8448333
  17. 8448333
  18. 8448333
  19. 8448333
  20. 8448333
  21. 8448333
  22. 8448333
  23. 8448333
  24. 8448333
  25. 8448333
  26. 8448333
  27. 8448333
  28. 8448333
  29. 8448333
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,469KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8448333
  • Stock #: F74705
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET7DKF74705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,469 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2012 Forest River RO...
 0 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2022 Keystone RV Spr...
 0 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2022 Keystone RV Spr...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory