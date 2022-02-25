2013 Ford F-150

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 4 6 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8448333

8448333 Stock #: F74705

F74705 VIN: 1FTFW1ET7DKF74705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 148,469 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.