$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
FX4 - Nav - Heated Seats - Backup Cam
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
148,469KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8448333
- Stock #: F74705
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET7DKF74705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour "
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,469 KM
Vehicle Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5