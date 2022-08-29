2013 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 8 9 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9052540

9052540 Stock #: C4975

C4975 VIN: 1FTEX1EM1DFA24975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 178,897 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience Keyless Entry Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.