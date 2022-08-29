$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
178,897KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9052540
- Stock #: C4975
- VIN: 1FTEX1EM1DFA24975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 178,897 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
