Used 2013 Ford Flex 4DR LIMITED AWD for sale in Guelph, ON

2013 Ford Flex

140,969 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Flex

4DR LIMITED AWD

12735537

2013 Ford Flex

4DR LIMITED AWD

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,969KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMHK6D89DBD07716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 140,969 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2013 Ford Flex