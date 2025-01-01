$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Flex
4DR LIMITED AWD
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,969KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMHK6D89DBD07716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 140,969 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
