2013 Ford Focus

67,160 KM

Details Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

67,160KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8905447
  • Stock #: 159586
  • VIN: 1FADP3F22DL159586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,160 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

