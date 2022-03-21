$12,495+ tax & licensing
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
2013 Ford Focus
SE
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
67,160KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8905447
- Stock #: 159586
- VIN: 1FADP3F22DL159586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,160 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
