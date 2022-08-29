$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2013 Ford Focus
2013 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
140,715KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9095737
- Stock #: 192139
- VIN: 1FADP3K22DL192139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 192139
- Mileage 140,715 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5