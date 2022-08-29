Menu
2013 Ford Focus

140,715 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,715KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9095737
  Stock #: 192139
  VIN: 1FADP3K22DL192139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 192139
  • Mileage 140,715 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

