2013 Ford Fusion
4DR SDN SE AWD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Stock #: 5740
- VIN: 3FA6P0T97DR287560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,794 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON! Feel confident in tackling the winter weather with this low, km, fully loaded, all wheel drive Ford Fusion. Voted car of the year for many years. Fuel efficient with the 2.0 litre 4 cylinder engine. Reverse camera, Leather, heated seats, sunroof, blind spot monitor, alloy wheels, power driver seat with lumbar support and memory. This vehicle offers a smooth, quiet ride. No disappointments here.
Vehicle Features
