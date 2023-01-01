2013 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $31,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 1 5 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9641830

9641830 VIN: 1ZVBP8FF0D5242484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gotta Have it Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 91,156 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

