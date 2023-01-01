Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Mustang

91,156 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Mustang

2013 Ford Mustang

GT Convertible/ CLEAN CARFAX/ MANUAL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Mustang

GT Convertible/ CLEAN CARFAX/ MANUAL

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

  1. 1677012551
  2. 1677012564
  3. 1677012577
  4. 1677012588
  5. 1677012601
  6. 1677012614
  7. 1677012621
  8. 1677012630
  9. 1677012640
  10. 1677012650
  11. 1677012658
  12. 1677012668
  13. 1677012676
  14. 1677012687
  15. 1677012700
  16. 1677012710
  17. 1677012734
  18. 1677012746
  19. 1677012757
  20. 1677012767
  21. 1677012777
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
91,156KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9641830
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8FF0D5242484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gotta Have it Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready to feel the power of the open road? Look no further than our 2013 Mustang GT Convertible. With a 6-speed manual transmission and 5.0 V8 engine, this car is built for the true driving enthusiast.

 

But it's not just about the performance - this Mustang looks as good as it drives. The "Gotta Have It Green" exterior is a head-turner, sure to make you stand out from the crowd. And with a Flowmaster exhaust system, you'll be heard coming from a mile away.

 

But the real joy of this Mustang is in the driving experience. With the 6-speed manual transmission, you'll feel the thrill of shifting gears as you accelerate down the highway. And with the top down on a sunny day, there's no better feeling than cruising in this convertible.

 

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of American muscle history. Come test drive our 2013 Mustang GT Convertible today and experience the thrill of the open road for yourself.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Seats
CD Player
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2013 Land Rover Rang...
 149,009 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X2 xDrive28...
 87,718 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 92,535 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Quick Links
Directions Inventory