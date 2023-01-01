$31,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Mustang
GT Convertible/ CLEAN CARFAX/ MANUAL
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9641830
- VIN: 1ZVBP8FF0D5242484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gotta Have it Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,156 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to feel the power of the open road? Look no further than our 2013 Mustang GT Convertible. With a 6-speed manual transmission and 5.0 V8 engine, this car is built for the true driving enthusiast.
But it's not just about the performance - this Mustang looks as good as it drives. The "Gotta Have It Green" exterior is a head-turner, sure to make you stand out from the crowd. And with a Flowmaster exhaust system, you'll be heard coming from a mile away.
But the real joy of this Mustang is in the driving experience. With the 6-speed manual transmission, you'll feel the thrill of shifting gears as you accelerate down the highway. And with the top down on a sunny day, there's no better feeling than cruising in this convertible.
Don't miss your chance to own a piece of American muscle history. Come test drive our 2013 Mustang GT Convertible today and experience the thrill of the open road for yourself.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.