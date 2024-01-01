$17,888+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
Kodiak
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Ultra Clean 2013 GMC SIERRA SLE KODIAK EDITION
Crew Cab, 4x4, With all the toys!
5.3L V8, Only 229,000 meticulously maintained kms!
No Accidents or Claims - Original Rockers and Wheel wells!
Loaded, Black on Black on Powered Black Leather seats
Chrome 20" wheels, bumpers, Trim, door handles.
Kenwood Premium Audio with Bluetooth , Rear View Camera
ARE Fiberglass Tonneau Cover, Bed Rug Bed Liner
Factory Tow Package
This Truck was someone's Pride and Joy and it shows...Now it can be yours!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $17,888 + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
