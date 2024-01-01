2013 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Ultra Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2013 GMC SIERRA SLE KODIAK EDITION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Crew Cab, 4x4</strong>, With all the toys!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>5.3L V8</strong>, Only <strong>229,000</strong> meticulously maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>No Accidents or Claims</span> </strong>- <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Original Rockers and Wheel wells!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Loaded, Black on Black on Powered Black Leather seats</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Chrome</strong></span> 20 wheels, bumpers, Trim, door handles.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Kenwood Premium Audio with Bluetooth , Rear View Camera</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>ARE Fiberglass Tonneau Cover, </strong><strong>Bed Rug Bed Liner</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Factory Tow Package</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>This Truck was someones Pride and Joy and it shows...Now it can be yours!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></span><strong>   </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>SALE PRICED $17,888 + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

Kodiak

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

Kodiak

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1719691057
  2. 1719691739
  3. 1719691739
  4. 1719691739
  5. 1719691739
  6. 1719691738
  7. 1719691739
  8. 1719691739
  9. 1719691739
  10. 1719691739
  11. 1719691739
  12. 1719691864
  13. 1719691863
  14. 1719691863
  15. 1719691863
  16. 1719691864
  17. 1719691864
  18. 1719691864
  19. 1719691864
  20. 1719691864
  21. 1719691864
  22. 1719691864
  23. 1719691864
  24. 1719691864
  25. 1719691864
  26. 1719691864
  27. 1719691864
  28. 1719691864
  29. 1719691864
  30. 1719691864
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTP2VE74DG298551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Ultra Clean 2013 GMC SIERRA SLE KODIAK EDITION

Crew Cab, 4x4, With all the toys!

5.3L V8, Only 229,000 meticulously maintained kms!

No Accidents or Claims - Original Rockers and Wheel wells!

Loaded, Black on Black on Powered Black Leather seats

Chrome 20" wheels, bumpers, Trim, door handles.

Kenwood Premium Audio with Bluetooth , Rear View Camera

ARE Fiberglass Tonneau Cover, Bed Rug Bed Liner

Factory Tow Package

This Truck was someone's Pride and Joy and it shows...Now it can be yours!

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!   

SALE PRICED $17,888 + HST

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Kodiak for sale in Guelph, ON
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Kodiak 0 $17,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 171,000 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara JX for sale in Guelph, ON
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara JX 191,454 KM $6,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500