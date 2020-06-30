Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

231,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

590 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5356310
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E45DH015821

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

231,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER, Local vehicle from Guelph, NO Accidents. Hwy mileage

Very well equipped including bluetooth and heated seats - Like new Winter Tires Included!

$6,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES, NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 590 Yord Rd, Guelph - Across from the Esso.

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2008 Subaru Impreza ...
 186,000 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen GTI ...
 174,000 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

590 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory