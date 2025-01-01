$14,888+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V
LX
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Super Clean 2013 HONDA CR-V LX
Legendary 2.4L 4CYL, Only 163,000 very well maintained kms!
Clean Car Fax report, No Accidents or claims.
New Brakes all around, Tires like new, AC blows ICE COLD, Heated Seats because yes winter is coming!
Steering Wheel Audio and Bluetooth, Rear Camera.
Come and see her for yourself, come's Certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $14,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
INC. COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
INC. COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE PICS AND VIDEO. WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
