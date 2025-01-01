Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895</span></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Clean<strong> </strong><strong><u>2013 HONDA CR-V LX</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Legendary 2.4L 4CYL, </strong><u>Only </u><strong><u>163,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Clean Car Fax report, <span style=text-decoration: underline;>No Accidents</span> or claims.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>New Brakes all around</strong></span>, Tires like new,<strong> AC</strong> blows <strong>ICE COLD</strong>, <strong>Heated Seats</strong> because yes winter is coming!</p><p style=text-align: center;>Steering Wheel <strong>Audio and Bluetooth, Rear Camera.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes Certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SALE PRICED $14,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INC. COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INC. COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE. </strong></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p>

2013 Honda CR-V

159,000 KM

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V

LX

2013 Honda CR-V

LX

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM3H32DH002479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Super Clean 2013 HONDA CR-V LX

Legendary 2.4L 4CYL, Only 163,000 very well maintained kms! 

Clean Car Fax report, No Accidents or claims.

 New Brakes all around, Tires like new, AC blows ICE COLD, Heated Seats because yes winter is coming!

Steering Wheel Audio and Bluetooth, Rear Camera.

Come and see her for yourself, come's Certified and ready to go!

SALE PRICED $14,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

INC. COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

INC. COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE PICS AND VIDEO. WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing>

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2013 Honda CR-V