Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Odyssey

96,976 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Odyssey

2013 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn EX-L w/RES

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn EX-L w/RES

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

  1. 1686320201
  2. 1686320201
  3. 1686320214
  4. 1686320214
  5. 1686320214
  6. 1686320214
  7. 1686320214
  8. 1686320201
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,976KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10048491
  • Stock #: 5688
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H63DB506269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 96,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new. Low km's. Top of the line EX-L model, 8 passenger,  with rear entertainment system. Accident free. Serviced at Honda dealer. Fully loaded with all the preferred options. This vehicle features leather interior, heated seats, rear view camera, sunroof, DVD and too much to list here. Don't miss out. Honda quality and engineering. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, full service and detailing. No disappointments here. We work hard to exceed your expectation. Call, text or email today for more details.

519-823-8585

text: 519-841-6200

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2013 Honda Odyssey 4...
 96,976 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda B-Series ...
 122,704 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson ...
 132,997 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-866-635-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-635-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory