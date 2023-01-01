$21,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-635-2828
2013 Honda Odyssey
4dr Wgn EX-L w/RES
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
- Listing ID: 10048491
- Stock #: 5688
- VIN: 5FNRL5H63DB506269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 96,976 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new. Low km's. Top of the line EX-L model, 8 passenger, with rear entertainment system. Accident free. Serviced at Honda dealer. Fully loaded with all the preferred options. This vehicle features leather interior, heated seats, rear view camera, sunroof, DVD and too much to list here. Don't miss out. Honda quality and engineering.
We include a proper safety, oil change, full service and detailing. No disappointments here. We work hard to exceed your expectation. Call, text or email today for more details.
519-823-8585
text: 519-841-6200
email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
www.linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
