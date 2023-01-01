Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

146,955 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murrays Garage

519-265-4418

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

G

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

G

Location

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1694786455
  3. 1694786454
  4. 1694786455
  5. 1694786455
  6. 1694786454
  7. 1694786455
  8. 1694786455
  9. 1694786455
  10. 1694786454
  11. 1694786454
  12. 1694786455
  13. 1694786454
  14. 1694786454
  15. 1694786455
  16. 1694786454
  17. 1694786455
  18. 1694786455
  19. 1694786455
  20. 1694786455
  21. 1694786455
  22. 1694786455
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,955KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10424646
  • Stock #: 1701
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE4DH449573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,955 KM

Vehicle Description

    Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre-Owned Vehicles.

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.

 

***CLEAN CARFAX***

 

This 2013 Hyundai Elantra  comes with a  1.8 L 4 cylinder  engine powering this Manual  transmission. USB Port, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering, Power Windows, and MORE!!

Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!

50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.

 

TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).



*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murrays Garage

2013 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 149,819 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 203,218 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Sport
 158,812 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murrays Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murrays Garage

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

Call Dealer

519-265-XXXX

(click to show)

519-265-4418

Alternate Numbers
Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory