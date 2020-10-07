Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

647-861-5543

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5837244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean vehicle and in great condition , New brakes all around, Oil change just done.

Free registration,HST extra All you pay is $6,900 + HST

NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!

WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.

The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed. Financing Available. Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist! 647-861-5543

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rowel's Auto Sales

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 171,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2004 Hyundai Sonata GL
 161,000 KM
$3,650 + tax & lic

Email Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

Call Dealer

647-861-XXXX

(click to show)

647-861-5543

Quick Links
Directions Inventory