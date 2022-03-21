Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL Sedan - Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL Sedan - Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8720228
  • Stock #: DH274774A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Hyundai Elantra Features the Following Options*Only 93,000 Kms! New engine installed under warranty! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai Elantra boasts a 1.8L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats. Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.*Visit Us Today*Come in for a quick visit at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to claim your Hyundai Elantra!800+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
am/fm
Bluetooth
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 70,607 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2018 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 84,000 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 44,000 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory