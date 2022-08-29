Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

171,351 KM

Details Description Features

$9,147

+ tax & licensing
$9,147

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL - HTD SEATS - AC - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL - HTD SEATS - AC - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

$9,147

+ taxes & licensing

171,351KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9059368
  • Stock #: 1303
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2DH407578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,351 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL is being sold Fully Certified. It`s equipped with Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, AC, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, and is in great overall condition.


This is the most popular model of the Elantra - so come get it before its gone!


Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 3 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified at the advertised price - no extra fee!

2. Full History Report with Every Vehicle

3. No games  -  want to Finance? Prefer to simply pay Cash?

Our Asking price is THE price!  Read the fine print of our 'competition' - many have different prices for financing vs. cash purchases

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph


FINANCING AVAILABLE!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Email Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

