2013 Hyundai Genesis

$13,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10475622

10475622 Stock #: 23N2202

23N2202 VIN: KMHHT6KD8DU088593

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 23N2202

Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.