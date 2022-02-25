$14,995+ tax & licensing
519-823-2277
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury AWD/ CLEAN CARFAX/ LOADED
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8325501
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB1DG050969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NIGHT SKY PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,047 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER LOADED, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AWD! This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is a recent locally owned trade-in with new tires, and brakes all around! This accident-free Santa Fe is specced with tons of options to offer comfort to its driver! With All Wheel Drive, class-leading cargo space, and a reliable power plant, this Santa Fe is a an excellent option for a daily driver. Options and features include; Heated steering wheel, heated seats, leather interior, power sliding panoramic sunroof, all-wheel drive, heated rear seats, bluetooth, usb and aux inputs, steering wheel controls, parking sensors, and more!
Vehicle Features
