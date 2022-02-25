Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

204,047 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury AWD/ CLEAN CARFAX/ LOADED

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury AWD/ CLEAN CARFAX/ LOADED

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

204,047KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8325501
  VIN: 5XYZUDLB1DG050969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NIGHT SKY PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,047 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER LOADED, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AWD! This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is a recent locally owned trade-in with new tires, and brakes all around! This accident-free Santa Fe is specced with tons of options to offer comfort to its driver! With All Wheel Drive, class-leading cargo space, and a reliable power plant, this Santa Fe is a an excellent option for a daily driver. Options and features include; Heated steering wheel, heated seats, leather interior, power sliding panoramic sunroof, all-wheel drive, heated rear seats, bluetooth, usb and aux inputs, steering wheel controls, parking sensors, and more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

