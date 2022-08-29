Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

123,506 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 2.4L Auto Premium *Ltd Avail*

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 2.4L Auto Premium *Ltd Avail*

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,506KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9031234
  • Stock #: 5603
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB9DG108763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before September 15, 2022. Economical, reliable and affordable. One owner. Low km's. Accident free. All wheel drive. 2.4 litre 4 cylinder. Sunroof. Heated seats. Alloy wheels and more. Low km's. A pleasure to own and drive. We include a proper safety, oil change, detail and free Carproof History Report. New pictures to follow once it arrives. Call, email or text for more information. 1-866-635-2828 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

