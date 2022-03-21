$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2013 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS *Ltd Avail*
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
- Listing ID: 8972650
- Stock #: 5602
- VIN: KM8JU3AC1DU669097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before August 26, 2022. One owner. Low km's. Acciudent free. Like new. Four brand new tires. Leather / cloth seats. Heated seats. 2.4 lite 4 cylinder. Automatic. Economical, reliable and affordable. A pleasure to own and drive. We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Call, email or text today for more details and availability. 1-866-635-2828 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200
