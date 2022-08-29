$14,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
- Listing ID: 9033955
- Stock #: 5603
- VIN: KM8JU3AC1DU669097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Low km's. Like new. Accident free. Economical, reliable and affordable. Four brand new all season tires. We include Certification (safety), oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Maintained and serviced by Hyundai dealer. A pleasure to own and drive. Call, email or text today for more information or to schedule a test drive. 1-866-635-2828 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca text: 519-841-6200
