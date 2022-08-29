Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

72,400 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS

2013 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9033955
  Stock #: 5603
  VIN: KM8JU3AC1DU669097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km's. Like new. Accident free. Economical, reliable and affordable. Four brand new all season tires. We include Certification (safety), oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Maintained and serviced by Hyundai dealer. A pleasure to own and drive. Call, email or text today for more information or to schedule a test drive. 1-866-635-2828   email: contact@linwoodauto.ca text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection

