$14,995+ tax & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2013 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4dr I4 Auto Premium Edition *Ltd Avail*
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9102808
- Stock #: 5622
- VIN: KM8JT3AC4DU584533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,397 KM
Vehicle Description
Low km's. Accident free. Economical, reliable and affordable. Includes a two year, unlimited km powertrain warranty. Well maintained. Serviced at the Hyundai dealer. Sunroof. Heated seats. Remote start. Alloy wheels. Premium package. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Craproof History Report. Call, email or text today for more details or to schedule a test drive. 1-866-635-2828 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200
Vehicle Features
