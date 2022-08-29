Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

99,397 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto Premium Edition *Ltd Avail*

2013 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto Premium Edition *Ltd Avail*

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,397KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9102808
  • Stock #: 5622
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC4DU584533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km's. Accident free. Economical, reliable and affordable. Includes a two year, unlimited km powertrain warranty. Well maintained. Serviced at the Hyundai dealer. Sunroof. Heated seats. Remote start. Alloy wheels. Premium package. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Craproof History Report. Call, email or text today for more details or to schedule a test drive. 1-866-635-2828 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

