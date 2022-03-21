Menu
2013 Kia Forte5

76,858 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

5dr HB Auto LX Plus

5dr HB Auto LX Plus

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

76,858KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8818280
  • Stock #: 5565
  • VIN: KNAFT5A28D5649453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Super economical, reliable and affordable. Auto. Ac blows cold. Low km's. Hatchback. Four new all season tires. Just a p[leasure to own and drive. Accident free. Well maintianed. We include safety, oil change and detailing. No extra fees or charges. Only HST. Call or email today for more details. 1-866-635-2828 or contact@linwoodauto.ca. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

