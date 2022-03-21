$13,995+ tax & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales
1-855-799-2907
2013 Kia Forte5
5dr HB Auto LX Plus
Location
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
76,858KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8818280
- Stock #: 5565
- VIN: KNAFT5A28D5649453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,858 KM
Vehicle Description
Super economical, reliable and affordable. Auto. Ac blows cold. Low km's. Hatchback. Four new all season tires. Just a p[leasure to own and drive. Accident free. Well maintianed. We include safety, oil change and detailing. No extra fees or charges. Only HST. Call or email today for more details. 1-866-635-2828 or contact@linwoodauto.ca.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
