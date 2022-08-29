2013 Kia Sorento

$12,997 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 7 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9083104

9083104 Stock #: 1457

1457 VIN: 5XYKT3A27DG404480

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1457

Mileage 136,739 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.