Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Sorento

136,739 KM

Details Description Features

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Sorento

2013 Kia Sorento

LX - No Accidents, v6

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Sorento

LX - No Accidents, v6

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

  1. 9083104
  2. 9083104
  3. 9083104
  4. 9083104
  5. 9083104
  6. 9083104
  7. 9083104
  8. 9083104
  9. 9083104
  10. 9083104
  11. 9083104
  12. 9083104
  13. 9083104
  14. 9083104
  15. 9083104
  16. 9083104
  17. 9083104
  18. 9083104
  19. 9083104
  20. 9083104
  21. 9083104
  22. 9083104
  23. 9083104
  24. 9083104
  25. 9083104
  26. 9083104
  27. 9083104
  28. 9083104
  29. 9083104
  30. 9083104
  31. 9083104
Contact Seller

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

136,739KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9083104
  • Stock #: 1457
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A27DG404480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1457
  • Mileage 136,739 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kia Sorento LX V6 FWD, no accidents, very clean and very good condition.


Comes equipped with heated seats, bluetooth, power windows/locks/mirrors, A/C, cruise control, alloy wheels and lots more!


Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario.

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.




Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eknors Auto

2009 Audi A3 2.0T qu...
 204,984 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 143,702 KM
$14,997 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus IS IS 250...
 217,989 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory