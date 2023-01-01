2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$20,495+ tax & licensing
E350 SEDAN! LOW KMS! PANO ROOF!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4401
- Mileage 119,586 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover sophistication and performance in our stunning 2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 Sedan, a true epitome of elegance with only 119,000 km's on the odometer. This meticulously maintained beauty is a testament to timeless style and engineering excellence.
**2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 Sedan**
- Mileage: 119,000 km's
- Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in natural light and enjoy an open-air driving experience.
- Heated and Ventilated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort, tailored to your preferences.
- Reverse Camera: Navigate with confidence, backed by cutting-edge technology.
**Performance and Style Unleashed:**
- Powerful Engine: Feel the thrill of the road with a performance-driven engine.
- Elegant Design: A blend of sleek lines and refined details make a statement on the road.
- Meticulously Inspected: Our vehicles undergo rigorous inspections for your peace of mind.
- Competitive Financing: Explore flexible financing options tailored to your needs.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this iconic Mercedes-Benz E350 Sedan. Elevate your driving experience and make a statement wherever you go. Visit us today for a test drive and let luxury become a part of your everyday journey.
*VISIT ROYALCITYFINECARS.COM FOR FULL ADVERTISEMENT*
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
