Discover sophistication and performance in our stunning 2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 Sedan, a true epitome of elegance with only 119,000 kms on the odometer. This meticulously maintained beauty is a testament to timeless style and engineering excellence.

**2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 Sedan**
   - Mileage: 119,000 kms
   - Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in natural light and enjoy an open-air driving experience.
   - Heated and Ventilated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort, tailored to your preferences.
   - Reverse Camera: Navigate with confidence, backed by cutting-edge technology.
**Performance and Style Unleashed:**
   - Powerful Engine: Feel the thrill of the road with a performance-driven engine.
   - Elegant Design: A blend of sleek lines and refined details make a statement on the road.
   - Meticulously Inspected: Our vehicles undergo rigorous inspections for your peace of mind.
   - Competitive Financing: Explore flexible financing options tailored to your needs. Elevate your driving experience and make a statement wherever you go. Visit us today for a test drive and let luxury become a part of your everyday journey.

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

We want your TRADE-INS!

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we dont have it in our inventory!

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

119,586 KM

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 SEDAN! LOW KMS! PANO ROOF!

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 SEDAN! LOW KMS! PANO ROOF!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

119,586KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDHF8JB7DA765941

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4401
  • Mileage 119,586 KM

Discover sophistication and performance in our stunning 2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 Sedan, a true epitome of elegance with only 119,000 km's on the odometer. This meticulously maintained beauty is a testament to timeless style and engineering excellence.

 

**2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 Sedan**

   - Mileage: 119,000 km's

   - Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in natural light and enjoy an open-air driving experience.

   - Heated and Ventilated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort, tailored to your preferences.

   - Reverse Camera: Navigate with confidence, backed by cutting-edge technology.

**Performance and Style Unleashed:**

   - Powerful Engine: Feel the thrill of the road with a performance-driven engine.

   - Elegant Design: A blend of sleek lines and refined details make a statement on the road.

   - Meticulously Inspected: Our vehicles undergo rigorous inspections for your peace of mind.

   - Competitive Financing: Explore flexible financing options tailored to your needs.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to own this iconic Mercedes-Benz E350 Sedan. Elevate your driving experience and make a statement wherever you go. Visit us today for a test drive and let luxury become a part of your everyday journey.

 

*VISIT ROYALCITYFINECARS.COM FOR FULL ADVERTISEMENT*

 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class