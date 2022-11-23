Menu
2013 Nissan Armada

97,541 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2013 Nissan Armada

2013 Nissan Armada

Platinum

2013 Nissan Armada

Platinum

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,541KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9441549
  • Stock #: 602035
  • VIN: 5N1AA0NE0DN602035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,541 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

