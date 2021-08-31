Menu
2013 Nissan GT-R

132,009 KM

Details Description Features

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Premium/ Clean Carfax/ Brand New Tires/ 545HP

Location

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

132,009KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8019711
  • VIN: JN1AR5EF8DM261558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,009 KM

Vehicle Description

GODZILLA! 545HP, ONE OF THE QUICKEST ACCELERATING CARS EVER! The Nissan GT-R came onto the scene in 2009 and shook up the whole industry. The Japanese Supercar proved that performance can come in a reasonable, pratical, and best of yet, reliable package! The Twin-Turbo GT-R has one of the most advanced all-wheel drive system the industry has ever seen, that along with clever aerodynamics, a lighting quick dual clutch gearbox, a handfbuilt 545hp motor, and top of the line brakes, makes the GT-R more capable than cars that are2-3 times the price. 

 

Options and features include; Brembo Brakes, AWD, LED Fog Lamps, Heated Seats, Leather interior w/ Alcantara Trim, Performance Gauges, BOSE Sound System, Power Seats, Paddle Shifters, Performance lap recorder, Quad Exhaust, Carbon Fibre Diffuser, Push Button Start w/ Smart Key, Rays Forged Wheels, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

