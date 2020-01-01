Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

92,000 KM

Details

$7,700

+ tax & licensing
Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

92,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6275373
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3DL612465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean vehicle and in great condition,
GREAT DEAL
CarFax available upon request via email

Free registration, HST extra.

NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!
WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.
The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.
Financing Available.


Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.

Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!
647-861-5543

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

