2013 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT S
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8940337
- Stock #: 5585
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP5DL749990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,394 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before August 30, 2022. Super economical with the 1.8 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. AC blows cold. Accident free. Like new. We include safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. Lots of Curb appeal. A pleasure to own and drive. Call, email or text today for more information. 1-866-635-2828 www.linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200
