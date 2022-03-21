Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

131,394 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
4DR SDN CVT S

4DR SDN CVT S

Location

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,394KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8940337
  • Stock #: 5585
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5DL749990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before August 30, 2022. Super economical with the 1.8 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. AC blows cold. Accident free. Like new. We include safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. Lots of Curb appeal. A pleasure to own and drive. Call, email or text today for more information. 1-866-635-2828  www.linwoodauto.ca  Text: 519-841-6200

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

