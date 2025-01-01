Menu
Just Traded in this 2013 NISSAN XTERRA PRO4X EDITION

Still has plenty to offer and if you know...you know Only 214,000 Miles, this former US truck still runs, drives and climbs like it should!

Truck was just detailed inside and out; former owner just did the brakes and a few other things.

Being Offered **AS IS you certify you save.... Your are more than welcome to have the truck safety checked prior to purchase by any local garage here in Guelph at your expense. 

Come and see her for yourself;

WINTER IS HERE ....SALE PRICED AT ONLY  $3,800+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

CLICK HERE FOR A WALK AROUND VIDEO OF THIS TRUCK THE DAY BEFORE IT SNOWED NOV 8 25 WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

**The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is. and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

2013 Nissan Xterra

214,000 MI

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X

2013 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,000MI
As Is Condition
VIN 5N1AN0NW0DN811384

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,000 MI

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Just Traded in this 2013 NISSAN XTERRA PRO4X EDITION

Still has plenty to offer and if you know...you know Only 214,000 Miles, this former US truck still runs, drives and climbs like it should!

 Truck was just detailed inside and out; former owner just did the brakes and a few other things.

Being Offered **"AS IS" you certify you save.... Your are more than welcome to have the truck safety checked prior to purchase by any local garage here in Guelph at your expense. 

Come and see her for yourself;

WINTER IS HERE ....SALE PRICED AT ONLY  $3,800+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

CLICK HERE FOR A WALK AROUND VIDEO OF THIS TRUCK THE DAY BEFORE IT SNOWED NOV 8 25 WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

**The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is. and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
