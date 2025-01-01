$3,800+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Xterra
PRO-4X
2013 Nissan Xterra
PRO-4X
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Sold As Is
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,000 MI
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Just Traded in this 2013 NISSAN XTERRA PRO4X EDITION
Still has plenty to offer and if you know...you know Only 214,000 Miles, this former US truck still runs, drives and climbs like it should!
Truck was just detailed inside and out; former owner just did the brakes and a few other things.
Being Offered **"AS IS" you certify you save.... Your are more than welcome to have the truck safety checked prior to purchase by any local garage here in Guelph at your expense.
Come and see her for yourself;
WINTER IS HERE ....SALE PRICED AT ONLY $3,800+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
CLICK HERE FOR A WALK AROUND VIDEO OF THIS TRUCK THE DAY BEFORE IT SNOWED NOV 8 25 WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
**The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is. and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-830-0895