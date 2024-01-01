$4,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Other TRAILER
7x14 Haulmark
2013 Other TRAILER
7x14 Haulmark
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Enclosed Cargo
- Stock # 0564A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Pre-owned 2013 Haulmark 7x14 Steel Cargo Trailer
- Tandem 3500 lb axles
- Rear Barn Doors
This model is located at Troy's Toys, Guelph.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
