2013 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2013 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
145,781KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7GT6DS513924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C3924
- Mileage 145,781 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
