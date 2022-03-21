$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2013 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN/ CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8940415
- VIN: 1c6rr7ltxds581990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,477 KM
Vehicle Description
BIG HORN, HEMI, REVERSE CAM, CLEAN CARFAX, CUSTOM EXHAUST!! We present you this 2013 Ram 1500 Big Horn with a lift kit, custom performance MBRP exhaust, new off road tires, fully certified and ready for its new home! The 2013 Ram Big Horn is the ideal truck for the commuter, or daily driver, as there are a number of options like heated steering wheel, heated seats, tonneau cover, reverse camera, bluetooth audio and calling, 4x4, tow/haul package and much more!!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.