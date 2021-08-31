+ taxes & licensing
519-265-4418
761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2
519-265-4418
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.
This 2013 Subaru Impreza comes with a 2.0 L 4 cylinder engine powering this Automatic transmission, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Whee, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Heated Seats and MORE!!
Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2, or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!
50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.
HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!
FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!
BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!
WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle-free top dollar trade-in values!
HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.
EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available
FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.
CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.
TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).
*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2