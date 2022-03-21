Menu
2013 Subaru Tribeca

93,402 KM

Details Features

$18,881

+ tax & licensing
$18,881

+ taxes & licensing

Olympic Honda

519-836-0640

2013 Subaru Tribeca

2013 Subaru Tribeca

LIMITED

2013 Subaru Tribeca LIMITED

LIMITED

Location

Olympic Honda

995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

519-836-0640

$18,881

+ taxes & licensing

93,402KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8730182
  • Stock #: V9819A
  • VIN: 4S4WX9GD8D4400773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,402 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Olympic Honda

Olympic Honda

995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

