2013 Suzuki SX4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 3 6 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7496178

7496178 Stock #: C2414

C2414 VIN: JS2YB5A34D6102414

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 5-door

Passengers 4

Stock # C2414

Mileage 74,367 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.