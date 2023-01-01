Menu
COMING SOON. Toyota quality says it all. Here is a low km, fuel efficient and reliable 2013 Toyota Corolla LE equipped with many preferred options. 1.8 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. Heated seats. Power convenience group. Keyless entry. Smooth, quiet ride. A true pleasure to own and drive. Dont miss out. 

LINWOOD AUTO SALES OFFERS BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS. 

WE INCLUDE PROPER CERTIFICATION, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

WE OFFER EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ANY CREDIT HISTORY. (on approved financing). WE ALSO OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES. CALL 1-866-635-2828 OR EMAIL contact@linwoodauto.ca  CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS. 

 Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Road North,

Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2

1-519-823-8585

Text: 519-841-6200

contact@linwoodauto.ca

www.linwoodauto.ca

2013 Toyota Corolla

121,928 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,928KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE5DC115956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5756
  • Mileage 121,928 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON. Toyota quality says it all. Here is a low km, fuel efficient and reliable 2013 Toyota Corolla LE equipped with many preferred options. 1.8 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. Heated seats. Power convenience group. Keyless entry. Smooth, quiet ride. A true pleasure to own and drive. Don't miss out. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Toyota Corolla