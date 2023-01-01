$13,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN AUTO LE
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5756
- Mileage 122,223 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new. Low km's. Toyota quality and engineering. Super reliable and economical. Heated seats. Power convenience group. Equipped with Pirelli all season tires and comes with four brand new snow tires. (tires only). Don't miss out. Accident free but has a claim for hail damage. The hail damage (small dents) were repaired professionally. This vehicle looks, rides and drives like new.
Vehicle Features
