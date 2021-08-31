Menu
2013 Toyota Tacoma

241,000 KM

Details

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2013 Toyota Tacoma

2013 Toyota Tacoma

TRD DOUBLE CAB

2013 Toyota Tacoma

TRD DOUBLE CAB

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7645807
  VIN: 5TFMU4FNXDX014386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

You have checked out the rest now come and buy the cleanest 2013 Toyota Tacoma TRD Double cab out there! 

4x4, with every important option!

4.0L V6, 241,000 very well maintained kms!

Metallic Charcoal on light grey cloth seats.

TRD off road package. 

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear Camera

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Tow Package,  Aluminum Wheels 

Super clean truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and ready to go!

 

SALE PRICED $23,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

