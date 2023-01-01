Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Venza

177,244 KM

Details Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Venza

2013 Toyota Venza

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Venza

AWD

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1696623368
  2. 1696623368
  3. 1696623368
  4. 1696623368
  5. 1696623368
  6. 1696623368
  7. 1696623368
  8. 1696623368
  9. 1696623368
  10. 1696623368
  11. 1696623368
  12. 1696623368
  13. 1696623368
  14. 1696623368
  15. 1696623368
  16. 1696623368
  17. 1696623368
  18. 1696623368
  19. 1696623368
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
177,244KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10515786
  • Stock #: C0854
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB7DU080854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,244 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Troy's Toys

1999 Dodge Dakota R/T
 161,969 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SLT
 103,205 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Durango GT
 134,777 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory