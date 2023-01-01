2013 Volkswagen Beetle

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 5 , 5 6 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

10330266 Stock #: C4000

C4000 VIN: 3VWJX7AT6DM664000

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 125,561 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

