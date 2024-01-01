$17,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Beetle
Highline Certified!ConvertibleWeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
125,000KM
Used
VIN 3VW5X7AT1DM822311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Convertible FWD Vehicle Equipped with Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
