2013 Volkswagen Golf

125,000 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

Highline Certified!Alloys!HeatedPowerSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

2013 Volkswagen Golf

Highline Certified!Alloys!HeatedPowerSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Logo_AccidentFree

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9543283
  • Stock #: 23N2014
  • VIN: WVWCA7AJ2DW039752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!!! MANUAL Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Heated Power Seats, A/C, Keyless Entry, Sunroof/Moonroof, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Mirrors and MORE!!!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/



























Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

