2013 Volkswagen Jetta

112,890 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline Manual Heated Seats

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline Manual Heated Seats

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5907219
  • Stock #: 3751
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ0DM440508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,890 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, 5-SPEED MANUAL, EXCELLENT CONDITION, ALLOY WHEELS WITH NEW TIRES. This 2013 Jetta is a beautiful car in great condtion! Perfect for those who like to have a little fun with their daily driver, while still being able to average class-leading fuel-economy, and have great storage space. Options and Features include; Heated Seats, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Aux Input, Alloy Wheels, and more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

