2013 Volkswagen Jetta

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline Certified!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline Certified!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6652778
  • Stock #: 21N1459
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ7DM432728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21N1459
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER! Ontario Vehicle equipped with Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, CD Player, A/C and More! 

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS - NO
PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING
PROGRAM..... 

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and full
Service including an Oil Change!

AutoMarket OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!!!

Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, 

Unrivaled Pricing,                    

Massive Inventory!!! 

Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a
Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! 

LOWEST price policy in effect,

TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! 

All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!!

Carfax or Auto Check reports are provided with every vehicle at no
charge!!!

OMVIC & UCDA registered!!!

We want your trade ins, top value paid!!

We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us!!!

All credits are welcome!!! 































Visit www.AutoMarketOnline.ca for our complete and up to date
inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

