2013 Volkswagen Jetta

168,999 KM

Details Description

$12,497

+ tax & licensing
$12,497

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

SportWagen 2.5L SE - Certified, Bluetooth

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

SportWagen 2.5L SE - Certified, Bluetooth

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

$12,497

+ taxes & licensing

168,999KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9002323
  Stock #: 1445
  VIN: 3VWPX7AJ6DM632401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1445
  • Mileage 168,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen.  Locally traded in and coming fully certified


Bluetooth, Heated seats, Power windows/locks/mirrors, A/C, cruise control, alloy wheels, keyless entry and more.


Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario **Price does not include mandated $10 OMVIC fee**

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

