Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

174,363 KM

Details Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Murrays Garage

519-265-4418

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline Hybrid

Location

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

  1. 1664474089
  2. 1664474089
  3. 1664474089
  4. 1664474089
  5. 1664474089
  6. 1664474089
  7. 1664474089
  8. 1664474089
  9. 1664474089
  10. 1664474089
  11. 1664474089
  12. 1664474089
  13. 1664474089
  14. 1664474089
  15. 1664474089
  16. 1664474089
  17. 1664474089
  18. 1664474089
  19. 1664474089
  20. 1664474089
  21. 1664474089
  22. 1664474089
  23. 1664474089
  24. 1664474089
  25. 1664474089
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

174,363KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9107599
  • Stock #: 1352
  • VIN: 3VW637AJ0DM231367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1352
  • Mileage 174,363 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murrays Garage

2012 Hyundai Sonata ...
 184,407 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Veracru...
 190,810 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Pathfind...
 158,809 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murrays Garage

Murrays Garage

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

Call Dealer

519-265-XXXX

(click to show)

519-265-4418

Alternate Numbers
Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory