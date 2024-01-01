Menu
2013 Volvo S40

161,000 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Volvo S40

T5 Certified!HeatedLeatherInterior!Sunroof!WeApproveAllCredit!

2013 Volvo S40

T5 Certified!HeatedLeatherInterior!Sunroof!WeApproveAllCredit!

161,000KM
Used
VIN YV1612FH9D2208804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! AWD Vehicle Equipped with Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, A/C, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Interior

Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

