Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volvo XC90

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2013 Volvo XC90

2013 Volvo XC90

3.2

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volvo XC90

3.2

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6265410
  • Stock #: C4793
  • VIN: YV4952CZ8D1644793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Volvo XC90 SUV 7 Pass V6 cyl. This Vehicle is a Mustr see & Drive.They do not come any nicer

This is one of the Safest Vehicles Around.Volvo Quality And Loaded with options.Incl Leather & Fact sunroof.

We have some of the nicest Vehicles for Low ! Low ! Prices !.Check out our Financing This Vehicle

$70.00 weekly (oac) Only $12995.00 cert & serviced Text or Call Tony 519-731-2186.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2014 Mitsubishi Mira...
 75,175 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Infiniti G37 Pr...
 113,954 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST
 223,618 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory