2014 BMW X6

192,524 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2014 BMW X6

2014 BMW X6

xDrive35i/ 2 Sets of Wheels/ Accident Free

2014 BMW X6

xDrive35i/ 2 Sets of Wheels/ Accident Free

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

192,524KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9467862
  VIN: 5UXFG2C53E0C43691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Caramel
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you in the market for a luxurious and powerful SUV? Look no further than this stunning 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i in pristine white. With the xDrive35i package, this vehicle comes equipped with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine that delivers 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque, providing a smooth and thrilling driving experience.

 

The exterior of this X6 boasts a sleek and sporty design that is sure to turn heads. The white paint is in excellent condition, and the vehicle sits on stylish 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior is equally impressive, featuring premium leather seating and a spacious cabin that is perfect for both long road trips and everyday errands.

 

This BMW X6 is loaded with advanced technology and features, including a premium sound system, a large screen display, and a rearview camera. The SUV also comes with a variety of safety features, such as stability control and a host of airbags, to keep you and your passengers protected.

 

This X6 xDrive35i has been well-maintained and is in excellent condition with low mileage. This is a rare opportunity to own one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs on the market at a great price. Don't miss out on this gem, schedule a test drive today and experience the ultimate driving machine for yourself!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

