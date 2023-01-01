$20,995+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X6
xDrive35i/ 2 Sets of Wheels/ Accident Free
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9467862
- VIN: 5UXFG2C53E0C43691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Caramel
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,524 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you in the market for a luxurious and powerful SUV? Look no further than this stunning 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i in pristine white. With the xDrive35i package, this vehicle comes equipped with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine that delivers 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque, providing a smooth and thrilling driving experience.
The exterior of this X6 boasts a sleek and sporty design that is sure to turn heads. The white paint is in excellent condition, and the vehicle sits on stylish 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior is equally impressive, featuring premium leather seating and a spacious cabin that is perfect for both long road trips and everyday errands.
This BMW X6 is loaded with advanced technology and features, including a premium sound system, a large screen display, and a rearview camera. The SUV also comes with a variety of safety features, such as stability control and a host of airbags, to keep you and your passengers protected.
This X6 xDrive35i has been well-maintained and is in excellent condition with low mileage. This is a rare opportunity to own one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs on the market at a great price. Don't miss out on this gem, schedule a test drive today and experience the ultimate driving machine for yourself!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
